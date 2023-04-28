Cancer survivorship walkathon held every Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is excited to host its second annual cancer survivorship walkathon on Saturday, May 13.

The walkathon was started after medical student, Tanner Ward, saw a need in the community to celebrate their friends and loved ones who have had some sort of encounter with cancer, or to celebrate their survivorship.

Leading up to the May 13 event, cancer survivors are invited to attend weekly cancer survivorship walking groups to support one another in meeting exercise and health goals. The walking group meets at 9 a.m. every Saturday at Betty Virginia Park, deeming the weekly meetup “Survivor Saturdays.” The walkathon will be held Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park.

The event is open to all cancer survivors across the region. Proceeds from the walkathon, made possible by sponsors and the non-survivor walking fee of $30, will benefit the Wellness & Integrative Medicine Program at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center. This program includes extensive support for Feist-Weiller Cancer Center Survivors, including resources on mind, menu, and movement to improve patient outcomes as they transition from treatment to a healthy lifestyle after cancer.

