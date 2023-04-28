Autistic man one semester away from earning PhD. with support from The Arc Caddo-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A parent whose son has autism is speaking out to share a local resource he says changed his family’s lives.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier is a private, non-profit agency that provides an array of services and supportive programs for infants, children, and adults with disabilities and their families.

Spencer Bostwick is autistic, and he’s been utilizing resources from the Arc Caddo-Bossier for the past twenty years. He says it’s helped him a lot.

Spencer was diagnosed with autism in third grade. Terry Bostwick, Spencer’s dad, says The Arc provided Spencer with transportation services and daily living skills. He went on to graduate from Centenary College, earn a master’s degree from LSU Shreveport and he’s now one semester away from earning his PhD from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Terry says none of it would have been possible without the support of the non-profit organization.

”All of those things which were a challenge for Spencer and his autism. They were able to mitigate that and to support him so that he could get in a classroom where he was really gifted and excel, but it was getting from each class to class. We’re just very grateful for the support they’ve given him throughout his development and growth,” Terry said.

The transportation services assisted Spencer because he doesn’t drive and both of his parents work. Without resources from The Arc, his parents say they don’t know how he would’ve traveled to class.

Spencer, now 35-years-old, still utilizes resources from The Arc.

