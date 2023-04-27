Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another weather maker is set to move through the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Some storms may move in Friday evening, but the more certain rain chances are expected Friday night and into Saturday.

For tonight we’ll see clearing skies. Some areas of fog could form overnight. Temperatures will turn cool again with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

On Friday any fog will burn off quickly in the morning leaving us with mostly sunny conditions into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will bounce back into the upper 70s to low 80s for highs.

Storms are expected to develop across parts of north and central Texas later Friday afternoon. The will head east toward the ArkLaTex into the evening hours. IF the storms don’t fizzle before reaching NE Texas, the will bring a risk of severe with them primarily in the form of damaging wind and hail. However, it’s possible that we won’t see storms at all.

Areas of showers are likely to form later Friday night and continue through the day on Saturday. The rain doesn’t look particularly heavy nor are we expecting severe weather, but the wet weather will impact any outdoor plans that you may have. Temperatures will also be held down on with afternoon highs on Saturday only in the mid to upper 60s.

By Sunday we’ll see sunshine and dry weather return with warmer temperatures getting back into the upper 70s.

Next week looks like it will start off quiet and dry with temperatures getting back into the low 80s by midweek. Some rain though may return during the second half of the week.

