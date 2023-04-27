Texas A&M-Texarkana announces program to help certain students with tuition

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It’s no secret that higher education can be expensive, but one ArkLaTex university is taking steps to try to make it more affordable for some families.

Leaders at Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) say 62% of students at the school are eligible for some financial aid, but most of those students do not qualify for enough aid to fully cover their tuition.

“I finance my college mostly through financial aid like Pell grants and the Texas state grant,” said Tommy Tye-Cornelius, a student at TAMUT.

But now, TAMUT is taking further steps to make higher education affordable for students like Tye-Cornelius.

“Today, we are announcing a special program and that is what we are calling the Eagle Promise,” said Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of TAMUT.

The Eagle Promise initiative will fill the gap for qualifying students, fully covering the tuition balance for 12 credit hours per semester after Pell grants have been awarded.

“For students, for families for $50,000 or less, we are promising that you may come here at A&M Texarkana tuition-free,” Dr. Cutrer said.

Dr. Cutrer said the program is open to Texas residents and residents of Miller County, Ark. She said this initiative is only at the Texarkana campus.

Officials say Eagle Promise should benefit students and the university.

“I can imagine with time, it will be an increase in enrollment, and we have the capacity for additional students,” Dr. Cutrer said.

Dr. Cutrer said there’s no limit on the number of students who can be accepted into this program.

“A lot of students come in and they just need that little extra push, and I think this program will help cover that need as well,” said Tye-Cornelius.

The Eagle Promise initiative will begin in the fall 2023 semester. Students have until May 30 to apply.

