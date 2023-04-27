Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Taureaus Maxwell Jr.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A man employed as a teacher and coach in Atlanta ISD was arrested for multiple alleged offenses with a child

On April, 26, Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell Jr., 30, for multiple warrants for indecency with a child, online solicitation of a child, and improper relationship between educator and student.

Maxwell was employed as a teacher and coach by the Atlanta Independent School District and worked at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School during the time the allegations were made.

The bond is yet to be set.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Family, community holds protest after fatal officer-involved shooting
10-year-old, 11-year-old arrested for reportedly starting fire at playground
An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days

Latest News

Caddo Schools Job Fair and Certification Information Expo
Caddo Schools looking for people dedicated to serving students
Caddo Teaching Academy was created in 2015 to train and hire more educators from within the...
Caddo Teaching Academy extends application deadline for next cohort seeking certification
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside