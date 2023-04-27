Suspected killer arrested in connection with Christmas Day homicide in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with a Christmas Day homicide at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Ark.

Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana, Ark., was found shot dead at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 25 in the parking lot of Brookhollow Apartments in the 2500 block of East 24th Street.

About 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 26), Texarkana, Ark., police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested 25-year-old Tarus Walker, of Texarkana, Ark., in connection with Bruce’s death.

“After many days and hours of investigation and surveillance by both agencies, Walker was observed at the Parkside Apartments located at 1400 E. 35th St.,” says a statement from Texarkana, Ark., police. “A brief foot chase ensued and Walker was apprehended. He was found to be in possession of a handgun and marijuana at the time of his arrest.”

Walker was booked on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person in connection with Bruce’s death. He also faces multiple other charges as a result of Wednesday’s arrest, authorities said.

