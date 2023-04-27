Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Suspected killer arrested in connection with Christmas Day homicide in Texarkana

Police say he had a handgun and marijuana at the time of his arrest
Tarus Walker, 25, of Texarkana, Ark., was arrested April 26, 2023, in connection with the...
Tarus Walker, 25, of Texarkana, Ark., was arrested April 26, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Texarkana, Ark., on Christmas Day 2022 at Brookhollow Apartments.(Source: Texarkana, Ark., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with a Christmas Day homicide at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Ark.

Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana, Ark., was found shot dead at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 25 in the parking lot of Brookhollow Apartments in the 2500 block of East 24th Street.

About 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 26), Texarkana, Ark., police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested 25-year-old Tarus Walker, of Texarkana, Ark., in connection with Bruce’s death.

“After many days and hours of investigation and surveillance by both agencies, Walker was observed at the Parkside Apartments located at 1400 E. 35th St.,” says a statement from Texarkana, Ark., police. “A brief foot chase ensued and Walker was apprehended. He was found to be in possession of a handgun and marijuana at the time of his arrest.”

Walker was booked on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person in connection with Bruce’s death. He also faces multiple other charges as a result of Wednesday’s arrest, authorities said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Archery association's Easton Hoyt Pro/Am tournament set April 27-30 at Camp Minden
Archery association’s Easton Hoyt Pro/Am tournament set April 27-30 at Camp Minden
Texas A&M-Texarkana announces program to help certain students with tuition
Texas A&M-Texarkana announces program to help certain students with tuition