Sunshine returns later today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a very wet night across the ArkLaTex the rain is finally moving out early this morning! Some places picked up nearly 4″ of rain last night so watch for residual flooding and ponding on roadways. Temperatures are starting off mild near 60 for many of us.

Heading into the afternoon, we could still see a stray shower popping up but the majority of us will stay dry. Clouds will gradually give way to more sunshine by late afternoon and temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

Friday is still looking gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs topping out near 80. Get outside and enjoy!

Unfortunately our weather goes downhill Saturday as a new storm system rapidly develops across Texas and shifts east into the ArkLaTex. Showers will become more likely by Saturday afternoon and it will turn breezy and sharply cooler with highs only in the 60s and low 70s.

The good news is that this is a fast mover and should be long gone by Sunday paving the way for a beautiful end to the weekend. Sunday will feature sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 70s!

More good news as we head into next week because it looks like we’ll see a much drier pattern setting up with no major rain in sight through at least Wednesday. A gradual warming trend will continue with highs in the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.