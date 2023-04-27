Southern University, Healthy Blue hosting military family expo April 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University and Healthy Blue are hosting a military family expo.

Plenty of resources for military families will be available at the event from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Southern University’s Metro Campus, 610 Texas St. in Shreveport.

On Wednesday, April 26, Rashad Bristo, community relations representative for Healthy Blue, and Urina Holt, of the Student Success Center at SUSLA, joined KSLA to talk about the event.

Call (318) 670-9284 to learn more.

