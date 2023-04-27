Police, firefighters pull unresponsive Shreveport man out of Wallace Lake

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was alerted to a report that a man had fallen into Wallace Lake on Thursday around 12 p.m.

On April 27, officers were dispatched to Wallace Lake to assist firefighters, of Caddo Fire District 5, on a call that a Shreveport man had fallen into the lake. Officers were able to pull the man out of the water at 12:02 p.m., but he was unresponsive.

Firefighters performed CPR on him and transported the man to Willis Knighton Piermont where he died at 12:53 p.m., according to CPSO.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to rescue a man who had fallen into the Wallace Lake. (CPSO)

It has not been determined if he died as a result of drowning or if he had a medical condition. After an autopsy, the Caddo Coroner’s Office will make that announcement.

At the time of this release, the identity of the man is being withheld until his family has been notified.

