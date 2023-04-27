Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Police, firefighters pull unresponsive Shreveport man out of Wallace Lake

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to rescue a man who had...
Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to rescue a man who had fallen into the Wallace Lake.(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was alerted to a report that a man had fallen into Wallace Lake on Thursday around 12 p.m.

On April 27, officers were dispatched to Wallace Lake to assist firefighters, of Caddo Fire District 5, on a call that a Shreveport man had fallen into the lake. Officers were able to pull the man out of the water at 12:02 p.m., but he was unresponsive.

Firefighters performed CPR on him and transported the man to Willis Knighton Piermont where he died at 12:53 p.m., according to CPSO.

Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to rescue a man who had...
Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to rescue a man who had fallen into the Wallace Lake.(CPSO)

It has not been determined if he died as a result of drowning or if he had a medical condition. After an autopsy, the Caddo Coroner’s Office will make that announcement.

At the time of this release, the identity of the man is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Family, community holds protest after fatal officer-involved shooting
10-year-old, 11-year-old arrested for reportedly starting fire at playground
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn

Latest News

LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly
Col. Rachel Zechenelly named first woman to head LDWF Enforcement Division
Marshall ISD asking voters for $41M+ to make improvements in school district
Marshall ISD asking voters for $41M+ to make improvements in school district
Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains