Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session