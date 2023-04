Nearly two dozen Northwest Louisiana high school baseball teams ready for Regional round action

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just hours, the dings of metal baseball bats will be heard throughout Northwest Louisiana.

Just over 15 schools are still alive, and have dreams of returning home with a state championship.

Beginning Thursday, Regional round play begins for a few local schools, while a majority lace up the cleats on Friday.

PARKWAY AT ST. AMANT (FRIDAY AT 6:30) FISHER AT CALVARY (FRIDAY AT 6:00) HAUGHTON AT NEVILLE (FRIDAY AT 7:00) BENTON AT SAM HOUSTON (FRIDAY AT 6:00) MANY AT SOUTH BEAUREGARD (FRIDAY AT 6:00) GUEYDAN AT LOGANSPORT (FRIDAY AT 5:30) MANGHAM AT LAKESIDE (THURSDAY AT 6:00) REEVES AT CONVERSE (THURSDAY AT 5:00) ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL AT CAPTAIN SHREVE (FRIDAY AT 6:00) TIOGA AT NORTHWOOD-SHREVEPORT (FRIDAY AT 7:00) BYRD AT BROTHER MARTIN (THURSDAY AT 4:00) EVANGEL AT TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (FRIDAY AT 4:00) ST. MARY’S AT OUACHITA CHRISTIAN (THURSDAY AT 6:00) VERMILLION CATHOLIC AT GLENBROOK (FRIDAY AT 6:00)

