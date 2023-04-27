Getting Answers
Mudbugs look to survive and advance against rival Lonestar at The Hirsch Coliseum

By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mudbugs are two wins away from defeated their fiercest rivals to date, Lonestar.

Both teams split the first two games of the postseason at the NYTEX Center in the Dallas area. The Bugs came up short in the four overtime battle, 2-1, on Friday night.

On Saturday, Jason Campbell’s team responded with a 3-2 win - that just so happened to go into overtime as well.

Now the best-of-five series moves to The Hirsch Coliseum, beginning Friday at 7:11 p.m.

However, the fun and memorable contests between the two teams dates back to the regular season. The Bugs were 3-1 against a unit led by former Shreveport star Dan Wildfong. Lonestar’s current leader once played eight seasons in a Mudbugs uniform.

However, many inside The Hirsch on Friday might look past that for one night, as they hope to root for the Mudbugs into the next round.

