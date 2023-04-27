LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson’s disease in Black population

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s estimated that nearly 1 million people in the United States are affected by Parkinson’s disease. In fact, it’s the most common movement-related brain disease.

LSU Health Shreveport has partnered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to become one of five sites nationwide participating in a study examining the prevalence of Parkinson’s among Black and African American communities.

On Thursday, April 27, Dr. Elizabeth Disbrow, director of the LSUHS Center for Brain Health and leader of the Parkinson’s study, joined KSLA to talk about why this study is needed and who is eligible to participate. Those interested in participating in the study should send email to cbhresearch01@lsuhs.edu or call (318) 656-4800.

