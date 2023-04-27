Louisiana Tech falls to former Conference USA foe, Southern Miss, 6-5

Hattiesburg, MS (KSLA) - Entering Wednesday night, Louisiana Tech baseball was 20-21. It is a shock to anyone who follows the Bulldogs, after the program made two consecutive appearances in the NCAA baseball regional.

Southern Miss handed the Bulldogs their fourth straight loss, 6-5, on Wednesday night at Pete Harris Park in Hattiesburg.

Tech’s Reed Smith was given the nod to start on the mound. In two innings pitched, he surrendered two runs and a pair of walks.

Alec Sparks (3-3) was charged with the loss after he gave up two runs, himself, in two innings of work.

Louisiana Tech returns to Conference USA play, when visiting Middle Tennessee, beginning Friday at 6:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.