Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Louisiana Tech falls to former Conference USA foe, Southern Miss, 6-5

Bulldogs now look to avoid dropping five straight when visiting Middle Tennessee this weekend
Bulldogs face former Conference USA foe Southern Miss
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hattiesburg, MS (KSLA) - Entering Wednesday night, Louisiana Tech baseball was 20-21. It is a shock to anyone who follows the Bulldogs, after the program made two consecutive appearances in the NCAA baseball regional.

Southern Miss handed the Bulldogs their fourth straight loss, 6-5, on Wednesday night at Pete Harris Park in Hattiesburg.

Tech’s Reed Smith was given the nod to start on the mound. In two innings pitched, he surrendered two runs and a pair of walks.

Alec Sparks (3-3) was charged with the loss after he gave up two runs, himself, in two innings of work.

Louisiana Tech returns to Conference USA play, when visiting Middle Tennessee, beginning Friday at 6:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County

Latest News

Archery association's Easton Hoyt Pro/Am tournament set April 27-30 at Camp Minden
Archery association’s Easton Hoyt Pro/Am tournament set April 27-30 at Camp Minden
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40)
Purple and White tie in LSU spring game
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field
Parkway defeats Covington, 2-1, to sweep series and advance to next round vs. St. Amant
No. 9 Parkway advances to Regional round of Division I LHSAA baseball playoffs