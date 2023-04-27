Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a wreck that injured five people and left one person dead.

Shreveport police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:35 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 5800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. Upon arrival, they found a 2016 Chevy Equinox and a 2015 Cadillac Escalade overturned and off the roadway.

One adult and two children were found in the Escalade and one adult with two children were found in the Equinox. Five out of the six people were taken to a hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the Escalade was reportedly speeding while heading east on Flournoy Lucas Road, while the Equinox was traveling west. The Escalade hit the Equinox head-on, resulting in the crash.

After the investigation, the driver of the Escalade, 30-year-old Lakimberly Bradford, was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce (1 count)

Negligent homicide (1 count)

Negligent injuring (5 counts)

Second-degree cruelty to juveniles (2 counts)

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.