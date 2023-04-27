Caddo Schools looking for people dedicated to serving students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you want to work with children and help them through their education, don’t miss this job fair.

On April 27, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., Caddo Schools will be holding a job fair at Broadmoor STEM Gym, at 441 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport.

The job fair is being held so the district can fill vacant positions throughout the school system.

The positions with the greatest need of fulfillment:

Teachers

Bus drivers

Child nutrition staff (cafeteria)

Classroom aides

Secretaries and clerical staff

Do not forget to bring your resume and dress for success!

Representatives at the event will be able to provide information about teaching certification to interested candidates.

