Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo Schools looking for people dedicated to serving students

Certification information available at job fair
If you want to work with children and help them through their education, don’t miss this job fair.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you want to work with children and help them through their education, don’t miss this job fair.

On April 27, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., Caddo Schools will be holding a job fair at Broadmoor STEM Gym, at 441 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport.

The job fair is being held so the district can fill vacant positions throughout the school system.

The positions with the greatest need of fulfillment:

  • Teachers
  • Bus drivers
  • Child nutrition staff (cafeteria)
  • Classroom aides
  • Secretaries and clerical staff

Do not forget to bring your resume and dress for success!

Representatives at the event will be able to provide information about teaching certification to interested candidates.

KSLA This Morning live reports>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Family, community holds protest after fatal officer-involved shooting
10-year-old, 11-year-old arrested for reportedly starting fire at playground
An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days

Latest News

How to prepare for Caddo Schools Job Fair
How to prepare for Caddo Schools Job Fair
Caddo Schools hiring new staff at job fair
Learn how to get teaching certification at Caddo Schools Job Fair
Caddo Teaching Academy was created in 2015 to train and hire more educators from within the...
Caddo Teaching Academy extends application deadline for next cohort seeking certification
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman