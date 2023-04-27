Archery association’s Easton Hoyt Pro/Am tournament set April 27-30 at Camp Minden

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve never experienced the fun and excitement that surrounds a national archery tournament, then this upcoming event is for you.

On Wednesday, April 26, Michael Tyrell, president of the Archery Shooter’s Association, visited KSLA to talk about this weekend’s tournament. It kicks off Thursday in the ArkLaTex.

People from all over the world are expected to compete. The event is open to the general public to attend. Various archery equipment manufacturers will also be at the event.

The tournament will be held April 27-30 at Camp Minden.

