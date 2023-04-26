Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Young child found dead in Harahan, sources say

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are investigating the death of a child found in a Harahan neighborhood Wednesday morning (April 26), sources told Fox 8.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by Harahan Police to assist in a death investigation, but have provided no additional details. But other sources, including one within law enforcement involved in the investigation, told Fox 8 the victim is a child whose body was found in the Imperial Woods subdivision of Harahan.

Police were seen removing evidence from a home on Donelon Drive. The JPSO said the investigation is ongoing and there remains a large police presence in the area of Donelon and Sedgefield drives.

A press conference on the case has been called for 5 p.m. by the JPSO.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
Bill to merge SFA with University of Texas system unanimously passes Texas House
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside