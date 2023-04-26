Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground

Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.(City of Eutaw)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A man died after a trench collapse while working underground in an Alabama subdivision.

Authorities said Tony Rice, a Eutaw city worker, was part of a crew doing sewer work when the trench collapsed around him and two others around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two other city employees were able to escape, but Rice couldn’t get out.

Employees of the Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department were on the scene to help pump water out when the trench began filling with water and sewage.

Rice’s body was finally recovered around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“The City of Eutaw is saddened at the loss of a hard worker and great friend. Tony Rice was a dedicated worker who has served the City of Eutaw for many years,” a spokesperson with the City of Eutaw said in a statement.

“We will forever miss Tony’s smiling face and energy. We would ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time as we are all grieving.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan