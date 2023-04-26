Getting Answers
Woman arrested for reportedly threatening to kill judge, family involved in custody battle for her son

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman for allegedly making terrorizing threats.

Nichole Miller, 36, of Rodessa, was arrested for reportedly sending direct messages on social media that she’d shoot everyone she believed caused her to lose custody of her child. Officials say she is currently in a custody battle.

Detectives say Miller sent direct messages threatening to kill a local judge, courthouse personnel and certain family members of her son. She also reportedly bragged about the guns she owned and ordered.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Miller sent the messages. However, they say there was no evidence to suggest that she possessed any weapons.

Miller was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

