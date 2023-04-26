Versified: Rated Poetry with Poetic X shows at Robinson Film Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Learn and experience more about the art of poetry and the poets that create it during a documentary screening and poetry event.

On April 28, the documentary Versified: Rated Poetry, featuring the amazing Shreveport-Bossier artist, Poetic X will be shown at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street. The film begins at 6 p.m. and after the screening a Versified: Rated Poetry Slamaganza event be held.

“The Art of Poetry can be clearly seen in any cultural background imagined. The Power of Poetry resonates with the core of all existence,” says the event page on Facebook.

“Versified strolls the historic and present archives of Poetry. Hear stories from Poets capturing their influences, inspirations, and poetic insight. Regardless of indifferences and challenges met throughout the cycle of life, Poets have consistently proven themselves to be intricate parts of society, “says the Robinson Film Center in its description of the event.

The event is being curated by the Caddo Parish Poet Laureate Poetic X. The documentary will highlight the art of poetry, history, personal experiences of poets, contributions, accomplishments, and more.

“No life shall go without Poetry. So many questions to ask in a world with limited answers. Poetry has the ability to connect persons with spiritual forces needed to perceive intuitively,” says Poetic X’s artist statement. " I use Poetry as a mechanism to help persons identify and reach their deepest inner potential. The focal point of my work is to provide “enlightenment”. Many subjects surface when I’m writing or performing Poetry such as Science, History, Religion, Nature, Medicine, Archeology, and others.”

If you would like to learn more about the award-winning artist, Poetic X, visit https://gopoeticx.com/ or his Facebook page.

The Slamaganza will feature poets bringing the art to you live.

Tickets are $8.50 for members, $9.50 for seniors, students, and for military. $10.50 for general admission, purchase yours >>HERE<<.

