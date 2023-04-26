Getting Answers
Substitute teacher asked middle schoolers to ‘cuddle,’ add him on Snapchat, police say

KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A substitute teacher at a Mississippi middle school has been arrested following inappropriate interactions with students on social media, police said.

According to the Ocean Springs Police Department, 21-year-old KeShawn Belcher was arrested Wednesday.

The Ocean Springs School District said that on Monday afternoon, a student told school administrators about an incident involving Belcher.

A social media post then circulated Tuesday, alleging Belcher asked some students to be friends with him on Snapchat and that he posted inappropriate videos on the app.

Belcher also allegedly “invited one of the seventh-grade girls to come cuddle with him,” the district said.

Ocean Springs School District Public Information Officer Trey Brennan said Belcher was working at the middle school as a substitute teacher through an outside employment agency contracted by the district. Brennan said the agency was notified of the incident, and that Belcher is no longer allowed on any of the school district’s campuses.

Belcher is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center. According to jail records, he is charged with one count of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of child pornography.

The Ocean Springs School District and the Ocean Springs Police Department are still investigating. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

