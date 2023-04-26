Storms still expected overnight, but severe threat is going down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A round of stronger thunderstorms is likely to impact the ArkLaTex tonight, but the risk of severe weather is going down and mainly confined to areas south of I-20. We’ll briefly dry out Friday before more showers and storms return for at least part of the weekend.

Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will impact areas near and north of I-20 through the late afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected. Later this evening and into tonight another area of rain and storms is expected to impact the ArkLaTex with some threat of severe weather. Areas one side or the other of Toledo Bend Reservoir are most at risk at seeing a few stronger storms that may produce some strong wind gusts. The threat of seeing a tornado or large hail looks very low. Elsewhere expect to see another round of steady rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will cool back into the upper 50s to low 60s later tonight.

A few spots of rain or showers are possible Thursday morning, but rain is expected to dry up heading into the afternoon hours. We may even break up the cloud cover allowing some sunshine to break through. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the day.

We’ll wrap up the week Friday with a sunny and pleasant day. After another cool start in the 50s temperatures will warm up to around 80 by afternoon.

The sunny and dry weather will be short-lived. Another weather maker will increase clouds Friday night with some areas of rain and showers developing by Saturday morning. Some wet weather may hang around through the day Saturday, although there are still some uncertainties about how wet the weekend will start off. It does look like we’ll start to dry out again on Sunday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average for the end of April with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s over the weekend.

May will start off dry and a little warmer with temperatures getting back into the upper 70s to low 80s by the beginning of next week.

Have a good night!

