Storms return to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A weak disturbance moving in from the west and a warm front approaching from the south has triggered scattered storms across the ArkLaTex early this morning and these will continue for the next several hours. Make sure and take along the umbrella as you head off to work and school! Temperatures are a bit milder with most places in the mid and upper 50s.

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see a break in the storm chances with even some periods of sunshine expected. There will be a wide range in temperatures with highs in the low 80s along and south of I-20 but only in the 60s for locations in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

By this evening, a large complex of storms will develop in east Texas and then race east, impacting all of the ArkLaTex overnight. Some of these storms will likely be severe with damaging wind gusts the main hazard. We could also have some large hail and a few tornadoes in our east Texas counties but this threat should diminish as storms move into Louisiana and Arkansas.

Much quieter conditions for Thursday with just a few lingering showers and highs generally in the low to mid 70s.

Friday continues to look gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 80s in spots.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast becomes much more uncertain as another storm system develops across Texas and then pushes southeast into Louisiana. Right now, it looks like spotty showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday but the more widespread rain should impact places just south of the ArkLaTex. Of course, this can all change depending on the track of the system. Stay tuned for more updates and any changes to the weekend forecast!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

