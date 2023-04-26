Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport man pleads guilty for weapons, drug charges

Man has been charged multiple times for violent crimes
Frankie Tillman, 35.
Frankie Tillman, 35.(Caddo Parish Sheriffs)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A deputy stops a suspect from escaping and finds three children, an AR-pistol, and cocaine.

On April, 24, just before his trial, Frankie Dominic Tillman, 35, pleads guilty to a variety of drug and weapons charges.

Drug and weapons charges were being pressed because of events on Sept. 6, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a tip regarding Tillman’s location. Tillman was being sought for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When the K9 deputy spotted the vehicle described as Tillman’s, he attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens but Tillman continued to travel for several blocks before slowing down as if to pull over. The deputy planned to pass the vehicle before realizing the suspect was about to flee. That was when the deputy veered into his vehicle in front of Tillman’s path to block him, but Tillman accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle.

While assisting Tillman out of the vehicle, deputies discovered three small children in the backseat and observed an AR-style pistol on the back seat floorboard. Deputies also found 21 individual baggies of cocaine from the driver’s seat.

CPSO Facebook post during the time of his arrest>>>

“This criminal has been charged numerous times for violent crimes and illegally possessing guns and continues to take advantage of our ‘let’s make a deal’ justice system,” Caddo Sheriff Prator said. “Now he is also endangering the lives of our young children. This has to stop!”

Tillman was arrested for active warrants, as well as possession of the pistol, the cocaine, and possession of the weapon with the drugs.

When Tillman returns to court on May 16, he will be sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, as a habitual offender.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip identified by coroner’s office
Governor Sarah Sanders
Gov. Sanders holds town hall meeting to answer questions about LEARNS Act
Gov. Sanders holds town hall meeting to answer questions about LEARNS Act
Gov. Sanders holds town hall meeting to answer questions about LEARNS Act