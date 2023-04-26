Shreveport man pleads guilty for weapons, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A deputy stops a suspect from escaping and finds three children, an AR-pistol, and cocaine.

On April, 24, just before his trial, Frankie Dominic Tillman, 35, pleads guilty to a variety of drug and weapons charges.

Drug and weapons charges were being pressed because of events on Sept. 6, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) received a tip regarding Tillman’s location. Tillman was being sought for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

When the K9 deputy spotted the vehicle described as Tillman’s, he attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens but Tillman continued to travel for several blocks before slowing down as if to pull over. The deputy planned to pass the vehicle before realizing the suspect was about to flee. That was when the deputy veered into his vehicle in front of Tillman’s path to block him, but Tillman accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle.

While assisting Tillman out of the vehicle, deputies discovered three small children in the backseat and observed an AR-style pistol on the back seat floorboard. Deputies also found 21 individual baggies of cocaine from the driver’s seat.

CPSO Facebook post during the time of his arrest>>>

“This criminal has been charged numerous times for violent crimes and illegally possessing guns and continues to take advantage of our ‘let’s make a deal’ justice system,” Caddo Sheriff Prator said. “Now he is also endangering the lives of our young children. This has to stop!”

Tillman was arrested for active warrants, as well as possession of the pistol, the cocaine, and possession of the weapon with the drugs.

When Tillman returns to court on May 16, he will be sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, as a habitual offender.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.