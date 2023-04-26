Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened April 26 near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive. Caddo Parish dispatch records show at least five units responded to the call around 12:15 p.m.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive.(KSLA)
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive.(KSLA)

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas (KAIT)
WATCH: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces presidential campaign