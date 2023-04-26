Shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.
It happened April 26 near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive. Caddo Parish dispatch records show at least five units responded to the call around 12:15 p.m.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story as we learn more.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.