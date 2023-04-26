Prep Cakes Bakery offers guilt-free options for sweet treats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking for a sweet treat but also a way not to feel guilty about it later, look for no further.

Prep Cakes Bakery has plenty of guilt-free options, as well as other sweet treats to splurge on. The bakery is located at 504 E. Kings Hwy. in Shreveport.

The bakery features a number of cupcakes to suit keto, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free diets. Some of their cupcakes even have 18 g of protein.

Tess Lopez, the owner of Prep Cakes Bakery, joined KSLA live in studio Tuesday, April 25 to talk about some of their special treats.

