Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Prep Cakes Bakery offers guilt-free options for sweet treats

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking for a sweet treat but also a way not to feel guilty about it later, look for no further.

Prep Cakes Bakery has plenty of guilt-free options, as well as other sweet treats to splurge on. The bakery is located at 504 E. Kings Hwy. in Shreveport.

The bakery features a number of cupcakes to suit keto, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free diets. Some of their cupcakes even have 18 g of protein.

Tess Lopez, the owner of Prep Cakes Bakery, joined KSLA live in studio Tuesday, April 25 to talk about some of their special treats.

More from the KSLA Café:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement
An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
25+ units respond to officer-involved shooting
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Muster - For Warriors Leaving the Military
Every Warrior holding muster event April 26 for transitioning out of the military
Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
What you can expect at Taco Wars 2023
What you can expect at Taco Wars 2023
INTERVIEW: Think First talks driving safety
INTERVIEW: Think First talks driving safety