Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A domestic dispute turned deadly.

It happened at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday (April 25) at a home in the 2900 block of Bolch Street, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

That’s in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood.

Police on the scene told KSLA News 12 that a man and woman got into a physical altercation.

The woman then reportedly turned a gun on the man and shot him, authorities added.

As of about 10 p.m., police still had 11 units on the scene between Alvin Lane and Camilla Drive, dispatch records show.

