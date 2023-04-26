Man arrested for allegedly threating to shoot church-goers during Shreveport City Council livestream

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been arrested for reportedly threating to kill people on social media.

Detectives say 32-year-old Christopher T. Short used a fake social media account to make a direct threat to harm white people at Catholic churches. This occurred during a livestream of a Shreveport City Council meeting on Monday, April 24.

That threat was reported to CPSO and an investigation was launched. Officials obtained and executed a search warrant for Short’s home. During the search, detectives found an AR-15 style pistol with a 60-round magazine. They seized the weapon, magazine and electronic devices.

Man arrested for allegedly threating to shoot up churches during Shreveport City Council livestream (CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Short was taken to CPSO’s Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. Detectives say they determined Short created the fake profile and posted the threat. He was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing, and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

