Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for allegedly threating to shoot church-goers during Shreveport City Council livestream

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been arrested for reportedly threating to kill people on social media.

Detectives say 32-year-old Christopher T. Short used a fake social media account to make a direct threat to harm white people at Catholic churches. This occurred during a livestream of a Shreveport City Council meeting on Monday, April 24.

That threat was reported to CPSO and an investigation was launched. Officials obtained and executed a search warrant for Short’s home. During the search, detectives found an AR-15 style pistol with a 60-round magazine. They seized the weapon, magazine and electronic devices.

Man arrested for allegedly threating to shoot up churches during Shreveport City Council...
Man arrested for allegedly threating to shoot up churches during Shreveport City Council livestream(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Short was taken to CPSO’s Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. Detectives say they determined Short created the fake profile and posted the threat. He was arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing, and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges may be added.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
25+ units respond to officer-involved shooting
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement

Latest News

UFC star Nate Diaz, right, is wanted for arrest by New Orleans police after allegedly rendering...
NOPD obtains arrest warrant for former UFC star Nate Diaz after alleged Bourbon Street tussle
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD asking voters for $41M+ to make improvements in school district
Pen with audio recorder sparked protests, cries for resignations in McCurtain County
Pen with audio recorder sparked protests, cries for resignations in McCurtain County