WATCH: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces presidential campaign

Two days before his announcement, Hutchinson sat down with KARK to discuss his decision to run for president.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson is making a run for the White House.

During a rally in Bentonville on Wednesday, April 26, Hutchinson formally announced his presidential bid.

Two days before his announcement, Hutchinson sat down with our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock to discuss his decision to run.

Following former President Donald Trump and now President Joe Biden’s terms, Hutchinson said he is what the U.S. needs right now.

He believes he has a lot to do with Arkansas becoming the red state it is today and hopes that resonates with Republican voters.

“My experience as governor of Arkansas for 8 years balancing the budget, lowering taxes, creating a surplus, advancing education, these are credentials for the next president,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said his biggest hurdle right now is name recognition.

He’s traveled out-of-state to places like Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire.

You can read more about KARK’s conversation with Hutchinson on their website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

