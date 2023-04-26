INTERVIEW: Saving money in a pinch with Evans Financial Group

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Priscila Borrego sat down with finance expert Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, to talk about budgeting and saving money.

Evans explored the topic of budgeting. It’s a relevant topic to all families that are concerned during these uncertain financial times. He then went into detail about why it’s vital to save money and also recommended apps to held automate savings.

If you have a finance question you would like to be featured on the show, please email priscilla.borrego@ksla.com for your question to be answered by Evans.

