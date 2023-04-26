Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - A Harahan woman is in custody Wednesday (April 26), accused of the gruesome murder of a 6-year-old girl whose body was crammed into a plastic bucket and left on her biological mother’s front lawn.

The horrifying discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. and triggered a frantic search for 43-year-old Hannah Landon by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Harahan Police. Landon, who also uses the names Bunnak Lim and Bunnak Landon, was described as the girlfriend of the young girl’s father.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Landon was located around 2 p.m. at a local hospital and was arrested. Lopinto would not say why the woman was at a hospital, but said she would be booked with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after she is discharged.

The victim was identified as Bella Fontenelle, a kindergarten student at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School in River Ridge.

Lopinto said the girl’s father reported his girlfriend and youngest daughter missing around 7:30 a.m., after waking up to find them absent from their house on Donelon Drive.

The sheriff said investigators believe Landon killed the girl at that home late Tuesday night, placed the corpse inside a lidded 10-gallon chlorine bucket, then pulled the bucket in a wagon to place it outside the home of the girl’s biological mother just over a block away on Sedgefield Drive.

A neighbor provided police and Fox 8 with surveillance camera video that showed a woman calmly pulling wagon carrying a white bucket down a sidewalk at a casual pace, with no attempt to hide even as an approaching car passed.

An email sent to St. Matthew parents by the school’s administration said in part, “It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we write to you. We have been informed by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that a kindergarten student here at St. Matthew the Apostle was found dead today. ... This is indeed a horrific tragedy that will impact our school and parish community.

“... We have notified our faculty of today’s events but have not shared anything with the students. We delayed this notification in an effort to shield our kids from this tragic news. We feel it is best for them to be with you when the news reaches them.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas (KAIT)
WATCH: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces presidential campaign
Caddo Teaching Academy was created in 2015 to train and hire more educators from within the...
Caddo Teaching Academy extends application deadline for next cohort seeking certification