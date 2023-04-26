Getting Answers
Family to hold protest following fatal officer-involved shooting

By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Joseph Dewayne Taylor says they are still waiting for answers after Sunday’s deadly officer involved shooting.

Pastor and cousin of Taylor, Lacy Houston, Sr., sat down with KSLA to share his concerns on the incident. He says a protest will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Government Plaza.

  • Q: The theme of the rally is Justification or Justice. Tell me about that.
    • A: “We want justification for the shooting. If there is something that he did to provoke it, we want to see it now. If you can’t provide that, then we want justice. We want all three police officers arrested and charged with murder, because when you watch the [bystander recorded] video, what you see in the video is murder.”
  • Q: If it’s proven Joseph had a gun, what would you have wanted officers to do?
    • A: “If I found out that Joseph had a gun, I would want to know what is the penalty for having a gun? The penalty for having a gun isn’t death... If he had a gun and he didn’t possess the gun, didn’t attempt to posses the gun, I mean he has three people on his back, then what is the threat really?... There’s three people on his back, handcuff him and de-arm him. That is what the police officer’s job is.”

Houston says they hope to have 1,000 people at the rally today. He says they are asking Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Chief Wayne Smith for the release of the body cam footage and the names of the officers involved.

The full interview can be found in the playlist below.

