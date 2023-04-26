Every Warrior holding muster event April 26 for transitioning out of the military

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A huge benefit and resource for active and retired military personnel stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base is Every Warrior. The organization assists with an array of issues involving the military.

On Tuesday, April 25, Every Warrior President and founder Trey McGuire joined KSLA to talk about how the nonprofit benefits the community.

The organization is hosting an event Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at 4000 Viking Drive, Suite A in Bossier City to help active-duty military personnel who are transitioning back to civilian life. The event is called Muster - For Warriors Leaving the Military. It is open to the public. Retired military personnel who have moved back to civilian life are welcome to attend and share their experiences.

