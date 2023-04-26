Getting Answers
Dangerous doses of melatonin found in sleep aids, study says

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - New research shows some sleeping aid gummies may have potentially dangerous amounts of melatonin in them.

The journal JAMA published a research letter on Tuesday where researchers tested 25 products labeled as melatonin gummies at an outside lab.

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate sleep.

According to the researchers, 88% of the gummies tested were labeled inaccurately.

One of the products actually contained 347% more melatonin than what was listed on the label.

An expert says consuming a gummy with extremely high levels of melatonin can be dangerous and have side effects.

Researchers say all of the gummies are products displayed on the National Institute of Health database, a database where the public can check to see labels of dietary supplements sold in the U.S.

Researchers also found in their study that some of the products also contained cannabidiol or CBD, which is found in cannabis.

They say some of those products also mislabeled how much CBD was used as an ingredient.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, it is illegal to market CBD by adding it to a food or labeling it as a dietary supplement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

