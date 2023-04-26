Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo Teaching Academy extends application deadline for next cohort seeking certification

Program seeks to train, hire teachers within the school district
Caddo Teaching Academy was created in 2015 to train and hire more educators from within the...
Caddo Teaching Academy was created in 2015 to train and hire more educators from within the school district.(None)
By Curtis Heyen and Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo has extended until May 15 the deadline to apply for its Caddo Teaching Academy.

The teaching certification program offers an alternative, “fast track, streamlined and practical approach to job-embedded training” with the objective of placing an effective teacher in the classroom.

And it’s free. Well, tuition is $6,000. However, those costs are waived as long as the participant teaches in Caddo public schools for at least three years after successful completion of the academy’s two-year program.

If the participant leaves the district before the five-year commitment is met, they will have to reimburse the remaining balance of the tuition to the school district.

Participants are required to pay for all PRAXIS exams and application fees for licensure.

► CTA application checklist

Since 2015, more than 100 people have gone through the academy that currently certifies in:

  • Elementary 1-5
  • 4-8 English / Language Arts
  • 4-8 Math
  • 4-8 Science
  • 4-8 Social Studies
  • 6-12 English / Language Arts
  • 6-12 Mathematics
  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • General Science

To qualify, candidates must have:

  • a bachelor’s degree
  • a minimum college grade-point average of 2.2
  • attempted all content PRAXIS exams required for entry at least once within the past six months.

Also, they must be able to attend all of the following summer dates:

June 12-14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 20-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

July Dates will vary depending on the certification pathway.

Applicants must provide:

  • their resume
  • official college transcripts
  • bachelor’s degree with a minimum grade-point average of 2.2
  • PRAXIS content area exam results
  • three letters of recommendation

Once all nominations are received, academy leadership will select candidates to participate in a ZOOM interview process during the week of May 22.

To learn more:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer-involved shooting reportedly happened on Fulton Street near Wallace and Linwood...
Shreveport sees second officer-involved shooting in less than 2 days
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 24,...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak
Residents of Benton subdivision briefly evacuated due to gas leak; all-clear given

Latest News

Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
Marshall ISD asking for votes on special bond initiative
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
INTERVIEW: Psychologist speaks on how people of color prepare kids for police interactions
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
Family demands answers from officials after officer-involved shooting
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman