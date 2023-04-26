Caddo Teaching Academy extends application deadline for next cohort seeking certification

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo has extended until May 15 the deadline to apply for its Caddo Teaching Academy.

The teaching certification program offers an alternative, “fast track, streamlined and practical approach to job-embedded training” with the objective of placing an effective teacher in the classroom.

And it’s free. Well, tuition is $6,000. However, those costs are waived as long as the participant teaches in Caddo public schools for at least three years after successful completion of the academy’s two-year program.

If the participant leaves the district before the five-year commitment is met, they will have to reimburse the remaining balance of the tuition to the school district.

Participants are required to pay for all PRAXIS exams and application fees for licensure.

► CTA application checklist

Since 2015, more than 100 people have gone through the academy that currently certifies in:

Elementary 1-5

4-8 English / Language Arts

4-8 Math

4-8 Science

4-8 Social Studies

6-12 English / Language Arts

6-12 Mathematics

Biology

Chemistry

General Science

To qualify, candidates must have:

a bachelor’s degree

a minimum college grade-point average of 2.2

attempted all content PRAXIS exams required for entry at least once within the past six months.

Also, they must be able to attend all of the following summer dates:

June 12-14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 20-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

July Dates will vary depending on the certification pathway.

Applicants must provide:

their resume

official college transcripts

bachelor’s degree with a minimum grade-point average of 2.2

PRAXIS content area exam results

three letters of recommendation

Once all nominations are received, academy leadership will select candidates to participate in a ZOOM interview process during the week of May 22.

