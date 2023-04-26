Bill to merge SFA with University of Texas system unanimously passes Texas House

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University is just one signature away from officially becoming a part of the University of Texas system.

With the passage of Senate Bill 1055 and now the unanimous passage of House Bill 2639, the merger goes to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott to finalize the venture.

The merger was approved by the University of Texas Board of Regents last December.

At the Senate’s hearing of the bill, Tyler native and University of Texas Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said he viewed the merger as a move that will only improve both schools.

“We are honored and enthusiastic about taking the next steps with SFA in this process, with confidence that this union will make each of us stronger,” he said.

