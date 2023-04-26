Getting Answers
10-year-old, 11-year-old arrested for reportedly starting fire at playground

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department have arrested a 10 year-old and an 11-year-old in connection to a park fire.

Firefighters were called to Greenbrook Park on Saturday, April 22 in regards to a fire on the playground. Multiple pieces of play equipment were either partially damaged or completely consumed by the fire.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set and the two juveniles were identified as suspects. Both were arrested and charged with one count of criminal mischief.

SFD says per state statutes, the possible penalties of committing criminal mischief include a fine not more than $500, or imprisonment of no more than 6 months, or both.

