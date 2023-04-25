Getting Answers
Woman arrested for allegedly putting bleach in someone’s Coke

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after police say she put bleach in someone’s soda.

The Shreveport Police Department says on April 12, detectives were called about a female pouring a harmful substance into a person’s drink; it happened in the 200 block of Lake Street in downtown Shreveport, police say.

During the course of the investigation, police say Dominique Jones, 21, was seen on video putting industrial-strength bleach in the victim’s bottle of Coke. Later, the victim took a sip of the soda.

At that point, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest. On April 24, Jones was taken into custody and booked into the city jail. She’s charged with mingling harmful substances.

