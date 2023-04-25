Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’re conducting a door-to-door voluntary evacuation in a Benton subdivision due to a gas leak.

Officials say the impacted areas include the northeast corner of the Magnolia Chase subdivision and the northwest corner of the Kingston Plantation subdivision.

The Benton Fire Department, the Louisiana State Police Hazmat team and Centerpoint Energy are currently on the scene. BPSO is asking people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

