Voluntary evacuation underway in Benton subdivision due to gas leak

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’re conducting a door-to-door voluntary evacuation in a Benton subdivision due to a gas leak.

Officials say the impacted areas include the northeast corner of the Magnolia Chase subdivision and the northwest corner of the Kingston Plantation subdivision.

The Benton Fire Department, the Louisiana State Police Hazmat team and Centerpoint Energy are currently on the scene. BPSO is asking people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

