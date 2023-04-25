Getting Answers
Veterans headed to Lake Bistineau for bass tournament

The fifth stop of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Bass Tournament Series is coming to the Lake Bistineau State Park.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This event will host veterans and people in the community with disabilities for a two-day bass fishing tournament. 2022 Veteran Angler of the Year Kurt Glass and Ferlin Windowski joined KSLA on Tuesday, April 25 to discuss what the tournament means to veterans.

“It gets the guys and girls out of the house from looking at four walls... saying, ‘Hey there is life out there. Let’s go out and do it,’” said Glass.

They say they are in need of nine more boat captains to help take people out for the tournament.

Windowski says the series has been around for 30 years!

