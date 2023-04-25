Getting Answers
Think First hosting crawfish fundraiser for driving safety

(Lowcountry Cajun Festival)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit Think First is partnering with organizations for their 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser!

They’re hoping to raise money towards their efforts to teach teens and young adults about driving safety and defensive driving.

Think First is an injury-prevention nonprofit. We do traffic safety education for 15 to 24-year-olds. It’s our target group because car crashes are the number one killer for them,” said Executive Director Ronald “Bubba” Fletcher.

He says they talk about topics like distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt safety through personal experiences. VIP’s, or Voices for Injury Prevention, share their stories with participants in hopes of educating them on the real and traumatic effects of reckless driving.



The boil starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Elks Lodge in Shreveport. Tickets are $25

