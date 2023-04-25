Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bowie County
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday.
It happened on April 24 in Bowie County near Hooks, Texas. The incident occurred during a traffic stop with a Bowie County constable, says the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At this time, it’s unknown if anyone was injured or killed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
