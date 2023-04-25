Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Latest News

Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Man shares experience witnessing officer-involved shooting
Man shares experience witnessing officer-involved shooting
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot