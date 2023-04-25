Storm threat returns midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mostly cloudy and cool to start off the day with wake up temperatures in the 50s. We could see a few sprinkles or a brief shower but most places will stay dry. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will continue to be widespread but we should see some periods of sunshine as well. Once again, temperatures will be below average ranging from the 60s north to the low 70s along and south of I-20.

Later tonight, scattered storms will start to develop and impact locations generally along and north of the I-30 corridor. Otherwise the rest of the region should remain quiet.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, storms will be a possibility for a majority of the day near the I-30 corridor but most of the ArkLaTex will remain rain free. Temperatures will turn warmer ahead of the next system with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

By late Wednesday afternoon, a line of severe storms will likely develop over east Texas and then quickly march east into Louisiana and southern Arkansas during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging wind will be the primary concern with these storms along with locally heavy rain.

We dry out again by the end of the week and right now Friday looks like the pick day with tons of sunshine and temperatures climbing close to 80 degrees.

Another cold front will sweep through Friday night into Saturday bringing a quick round of showers and storms followed by another blast of cool air. Highs by Saturday will only reach the mid and upper 60s which is well below average for the end of April!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

