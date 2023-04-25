Storm chances pick up by Wednesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker is still on schedule to bring storms back to the ArkLaTex by Wednesday night. There is a chance for seeing some severe weather. Another shot at showers and storms may push in at the start of the weekend. Temperatures will remain near to below average for this time of year through the start of May.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight. There’s just a slight chance for a few passing showers mainly around and north of I-30. Temperatures will be cool again dropping back into the 50s for lows.

For much of the ArkLaTex we’ll see dry weather through the day Wednesday. Some showers or storms may impact areas around I-30 by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm back up with some sunshine breaking through the clouds especially along and south of I-20. Temperatures here will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. To the north where it stays cloudier and some afternoon rain is possible temperatures will be mostly in the low 70s.

A complex of showers and storms is expected to develop across parts of north-central Texas late in the day Wednesday. Severe weather is likely with some of those storms. This area of storms will build into the ArkLaTex during the mid to late evening hours and continue through part of Wednesday night. Some severe weather may continue although the threat will be lower as the storms progress from west to east across the area. The main severe weather concern is for some strong wind gusts. Heavy downpours will also accompany the storms.

Showers will wind down early on Thursday with a drying trend through the end of the week. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s. By Friday we’ll be back closer to 80.

Another weather maker will swing through the region over the weekend. Some rain looks possible on Saturday, but there remains some uncertainty regarding the track of this system and ultimately when and where rain is most likely. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for highs with overnight lows in the 50s.

We’ll head into next week with slightly warmer conditions as temperatures get back closer to 80 as we head into May.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.