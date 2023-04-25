Getting Answers
Prolec GE announces multi-million dollar expansion at Caddo Parish facility

150+ new jobs coming to area as part of project
Prolec GE USA, a joint venture between Xignux and General Electric, will invest up to $28.5 million to expand its Caddo Parish facility to manufacture electrical transformers used in wind farms, solar parks and other industrial and renewable energy applications. An estimated $19.7 million of the total investment will go toward the acquisition of new equipment and the installation of a third production line, with the remainder going toward upgrades to the existing site and infrastructure.(KSLA)
By Angelia Allen and Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A renewable energy company is making a big investment to expand its facility in Caddo Parish, creating more than 150 news jobs.

The announcement was made Tuesday, April 25.

Prolec GE USA, a joint venture between Xignux and General Electric, is investing up to $28.5 million to expand its Caddo facility to manufacture electrical transformers used in wind farms, solar parks, and other industrial renewable energy applications. Around $19.7 million of the investment is going toward getting new equipment and installing a third production line, while the rest of the money will go toward upgrading the existing site and infrastructure.

The company says it plans to create 153 new jobs, including machine operators, maintenance personnel, supervisors, and engineers. The company will also retain 282 current jobs. An additional 162 indirect jobs are also expected as part of the project, Louisiana Economic Development estimates.

“I applaud Prolec GE for recognizing the business growth opportunity presented by the shift to cleaner fuel sources, and thank them for choosing Louisiana to serve those new and growing energy producers,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “This expansion will grow the northwest Louisiana economy and create more than 300 new job opportunities for our state’s highly skilled and capable manufacturing workforce. Our state is positioned to lead the way as America and the world transition to cleaner energy.”

Prolec GE designs, manufactures, and sells products/solutions for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution. The company serves a number of different kinds of industries, including engineering, and conventional and renewable energy.

“The hardworking and dedicated people of Louisiana were the main driver behind our decision to invest in our Shreveport operations,” Prolec GE Business Unit Director Sergio Eduardo Fernandez said. “We look forward to the continued success of the business and the betterment of our community.”

Improvements at the 500,000 square foot facility began early in 2023. Prolec GE expects construction on the third production line to start in the summer, and hopes it will be complete by March of 2024. The company expects to be at full production by June of 2024.

“Shreveport has a long and exemplary history of industrial and manufacturing dedicated employees,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “We are extremely excited about Prolec GE’s $28.5 million capital investment and the jobs it will bring to Shreveport and Caddo Parish. This is another opportunity when existing companies are willing to reinvest in the local community and help grow our workforce. We are fortunate to have Prolec GE expand its physical, capital and employment footprint in Shreveport.”

Louisiana offered Prolec GE competitive incentives for the project, including a performance-based award of $500,000 for construction, equipment, and implementation of the new product line. State officials say the company is expected to apply for the Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs program.

“Our existing industry in north Louisiana continues to make a significant impact on the community, and Prolec GE’s new job creation is a substantial contribution to it,” North Louisiana Economic Partnership President & CEO Justyn Dixon said. “This additional investment in Caddo Parish is a testament to north Louisiana’s steadfast workforce and strong business climate. We congratulate the team at Prolec GE and are proud to have them a part of north Louisiana’s ecosystem.”

Those interested in being notified about job opportunities, hiring events, and updates from Prolec GE can sign up online here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

