Port of Caddo-Bossier open to bids for new $35M waterline to be placed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Officials at the Port of Caddo-Bossier say the bid process has started for a $35 million waterline that will bring millions of gallons of water from Bossier City to the Port.

The waterline will connect to newly acquired acreage on the west side of Highway 1. The underground line will connect to another line that ends at Parkway High School. A tunnel will be 100 feet under the Red River to connect the line to the Port.

“The Port Commission and our economic development partners The Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, BRF and North Louisiana Economic Partnership agree that we need to have shovel-ready greenfield sites to attract new businesses to the area,” said Walt Bigby Jr., president of the Port Commission. “The Port is working on a rail spur for those sites. We also plan on adding electric substations, natural gas lines and transload facilities, so these sites are ready for construction.”

Bossier City Council approved the waterline in early April 2023. When the line is complete, officials say it will create hundreds of jobs and bring in money for the city. If the city sells three million gallons of water a day to a new port tenant, it would make more than $1.7 million. They say the amount of profit would increase as the amount of water sold increases.

“As a city council, we have the responsibility to provide services to our citizens, while saving them as much money as possible,” said Bossier City Councilman David Montgomery. “This agreement will increase revenues, so we can take care of our city’s needs without asking our residents for more money.”

The Red River Water Treatment Plant can handle 50 million gallons of water a day and is not currently being used at full capacity.

“This is a win for Bossier City and northwest Louisiana,” said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler. “Bossier City will be able to count on additional revenue. At the same time, this waterline will give The Port a better shot at landing a company that can create a significant number of jobs, possibly bringing new residents to Bossier City.”

While crews are boring under the river to place the new line, they will add a second pipeline for sewage. Crews will cap the line until there is a need to move waste to Bossier City for treatment.

“This waterline is about jobs. By having this source of water, The Port of Caddo-Bossier becomes more desirable to manufacturers who want a mega-site where construction won’t be delayed by adding needed services,” said Eric England, executive Port director.

The Port is financing the $35 million project with a low-interest loan and will use its portion of water sale profits to pay back the loan.

