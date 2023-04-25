Getting Answers
Pen with audio recorder sparked protests, cries for resignations in McCurtain County

Reporter says he and his father, the publisher, are left fearing for their lives
"Terrified. I mean what was on those recordings was the last thing we expected to hear," McCurtain Gazette reporter Chris Willingham explained. "We thought there would be open meeting violations and things, they'd be continuing county business after the public meeting was officially closed. But that's not what was on there at all. And we were shocked, terrified for my family, for our community."(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — The small-town newspaper journalist had no idea he would catch officials making fun of a fire victim and discussing lynching and hiring hitmen.

The McCurtain Gazette reporter said he just knew that the Board of Commissioners was meeting and he suspected they would continue discussing county business after the meeting had adjourned.

So he left a pen with an audio recorder in the room.

The resulting audio has led to cries for the sheriff, one of his investigators, a commissioner and the jail administrator to resign. The commissioner has done so. The others have given no indication of taking a step in that direction.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn why reporter Chris Willingham says he and his father, publisher Bruce Willingham, are left fearing for their lives.

