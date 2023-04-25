Pen with audio recorder sparked protests, cries for resignations in McCurtain County

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — The small-town newspaper journalist had no idea he would catch officials making fun of a fire victim and discussing lynching and hiring hitmen.

The McCurtain Gazette reporter said he just knew that the Board of Commissioners was meeting and he suspected they would continue discussing county business after the meeting had adjourned.

So he left a pen with an audio recorder in the room.

The resulting audio has led to cries for the sheriff, one of his investigators, a commissioner and the jail administrator to resign. The commissioner has done so. The others have given no indication of taking a step in that direction.

