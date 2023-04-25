Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man accused of taking baby, running over mother, killing her, sheriff says

The man Rwas taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
The man Rwas taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Avah Richmond, a 5-month-old baby girl, was found safe after she was allegedly taken by 42-year-old Ryan Richmond on Sunday morning.

Although Avah was found safe, her mother, Erica Kemp, died after she was run over by Richmond on Sunday, according to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell.

Russell said the incident began 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Kemp and her brother got into a fight.

Officers were called to the home because of the fight. Richmond took Avah before officers arrived to a friend’s home, Russell said.

After officers arrived and investigated the fight, Kemp went to go get Avah at Richmond’s friend’s home, according to Russell. Richmond met Kemp down the street from the home and allegedly ran her over, killing her, Russell said.

When Richmond found out about the Amber Alert, he turned himself in and said he had no clue officials were looking for him, according to Russell.

Richmond was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

Russell said Richmond is not facing charges as of this writing, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

The relationship between Richmond and the child wasn’t disclosed by officials.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being shot by Shreveport police during a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. April 23,...
Man shot and killed by police during traffic stop on Mansfield Rd. identified by coroner
A protest was held outside the Shreveport Police Department Monday, April 24, 2023 after a man...
Protest held outside SPD after deadly officer-involved shooting; mayor releases statement
Man found dead on shore of Caddo Lake after fishing trip
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
RPSO investigating after a PPD officer involved shooting left one suspect dead (Sunday, April...
Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Latest News

Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Think First holding 6th Annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
Ronald 'Bubba' Fletcher shares personal experience with reckless driving
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Rape lawsuit trial against Donald Trump set to get underway
A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’